Off-duty deputy constable’s wife, step-daughter shot, injured in Houston home invasion, police say

HOUSTON – An off-duty Harris County Precinct 1 deputy constable’s wife and four-year-old step-daughter were shot and injured in their apartment during an overnight home invasion, according to Houston Police Department.

The incident happened at 2:20 a.m., Sunday, at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of West Dallas Street.

Officers were dispatched for a home invasion after the deputy constable reported a suspect had forced entry into his family’s apartment, according to police.

Police said the suspect was wearing black clothing and was armed with a shotgun and a type of assault rifle at the time of the home invasion.

The suspect fired several gunshots into the apartment and struck the deputy constable’s wife in the leg and his four-year-old step-daughter in the arm, according to police.

Officials said the deputy constable’s wife is OK and his step-daughter was taken to an area hospital, where she underwent surgery in stable condition.

The suspect is still at large and police said his motive is unknown. They said it’s also unclear if this was a targeted incident.

The deputy constable exchanged gunfire with the suspect and believes he was hit. Police said they found blood at the scene that was likely the suspect’s.

Anyone with more information on the suspect or their whereabouts is urged to contact the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or HPD Dispatch at (713) 884-3131.

