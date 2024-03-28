54º
Traffic alert: Several main lanes of I-35 remain closed as construction extended on NE Side near Forum

Drivers should expect heavy delays.

RJ Marquez, Traffic Anchor/Reporter

March 28 Toepperwein traffic (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Traffic remains at a crawl on the far Northeast Side as construction work has been extended due to equipment issues.

TxDOT shared a message on X/Twitter for drivers to be advised the overnight closures on the main lanes of southbound I-35 between Toepperwein Road and Judson Road is going to be extended.

Drivers should expect heavy delays. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, traffic was backed up past Selma to Cibolo Valley.

A TxDOT spokesperson said the work, which was supposed to wrap up around 6 a.m. Thursday, will continue because of an equipment issue. The spokesperson said there was not an estimated time when crews will finish.

Construction is ramping up in the area as part of the I-35 NEX Central Project. Crews are installing bridge beam settings from Toepperwein to Judson roads.

Olympia Parkway March 28 (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

RJ Marquez is the traffic anchor/reporter for KSAT’s Good Morning San Antonio. He also fills in as a news anchor and has covered stories from breaking news and Fiesta to Spurs championships and high school sports. RJ started at KSAT in 2010. He is proud to serve our viewers and be a part of the culture and community that makes San Antonio great.

