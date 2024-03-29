Second suspect charged with killing man during botched drug deal, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A second suspect was arrested after San Antonio police say he and another suspect shot and killed a man during a drug deal-turned-robbery at Pearsall Park.

Jakob Kawazoe, 26, from the Pleasanton area, is facing a murder charge, according to SAPD.

Kawazoe was arrested Thursday in the 1200 block of O’Connor Road.

The second suspect, Angus Ockels-Talbott, 32, was arrested on Monday and is also facing a murder charge.

San Antonio police said Kawazoe and Ockels-Talbott shot Juan Guerra, 20, in the head on Dec. 14. The shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. at the park, located in the 5000 block of Old Pearsall Road.

Guerra was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead the following morning.

An arrest warrant affidavit revealed more details on what led to the shooting.

Guerra and his girlfriend went to the park so he could sell marijuana to Ockels-Talbott and Kawazoe, police said.

The two suspects arrived in a Honda Odyssey, according to SAPD. Guerra and his girlfriend then got inside the van so Ockels-Talbott could pull money from an ATM.

They drove to the store, and Ockels-Talbott said he couldn’t find his ATM card. Police said all four returned to the park.

After arriving at the park, Ockels-Talbott and Guerra “exchanged words,” the affidavit states. Police said Ockels-Talbott and Kawazoe shot Guerra after that.

Ockels-Talbott and Kawazoe then drove off in the van.

Guerra’s girlfriend told police she met Ockels-Talbott several times and identified him for officers, the affidavit states.

Investigators searched Ockels-Talbott’s Instagram account and phone records. Messages between Ockels-Talbott and Kawazoe showed Ockels-Talbott planned to commit a robbery, the affidavit states.

GPS data also placed the suspects at the location of the shooting, police said.

SAPD said both suspects did not have criminal histories.

