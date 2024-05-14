1 person killed in fiery rollover crash on Highway 281, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead following a rollover crash on the the city’s North Side early Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Highway 281 northbound near the San Pedro Avenue turnaround, just west of the San Antonio International Airport.

According to police, the driver of a vehicle lost control on the turnaround near Heritage Street and rolled off the road and caught fire.

Police said firefighters discovered a person in the vehicle after putting out the fire. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAPD said so far, it’s unknown if the person was the driver. The name of the person killed has not yet been released.

It is still unclear as to why the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.