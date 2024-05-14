64º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

1 person killed in fiery rollover crash on Highway 281, SAPD says

Crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. near San Pedro Avenue turnaround

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: Traffic, Crash, SAPD, San Antonio, North Side
Highway 281 fatal crash image (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead following a rollover crash on the the city’s North Side early Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Highway 281 northbound near the San Pedro Avenue turnaround, just west of the San Antonio International Airport.

Recommended Videos

According to police, the driver of a vehicle lost control on the turnaround near Heritage Street and rolled off the road and caught fire.

Police said firefighters discovered a person in the vehicle after putting out the fire. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAPD said so far, it’s unknown if the person was the driver. The name of the person killed has not yet been released.

It is still unclear as to why the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email

Recommended Videos