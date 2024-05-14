Danny Ocean announces San Antonio stop in his 2024 ‘Reflexa Tour’

Danny Ocean will perform at the Majestic Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 3.

SAN ANTONIO – Venezuelan singer and songwriter Danny Ocean is coming to San Antonio on his 2024 “Reflexa Tour.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 17, at LiveNation.com. The artist presale starts at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14.

Fans can also purchase VIP packages, which include premium tickets, a meet-and-greet and photo opportunity, and merch.

After the Alamo City, Ocean will visit Hidalgo on Oct. 4, Houston on Oct. 5 and Dallas on Oct. 6.

“With a career already boasting multi-platinum hits that have collected nearly TEN BILLION streams and a highly praised just released new album, Danny Ocean is poised to make his biggest mark yet on the North American live music scene with a trek that reflects both his artistic evolution and the growing fan demand for his ‘high-energy performances,’” a news release states. “With his fanbase expanding rapidly, this tour marks a significant milestone as Danny takes the stage in larger venues and ventures into nine new markets, for his most extensive tour across the United States and Canada.”