CPS Energy crew heads to Dallas area to assist with power recovery following severe storms

GARLAND, Texas – After severe storms rolled through the Dallas area this week, a CPS Energy crew is heading to the area to assist residents without power.

Reports indicate over 100,000 thousand outages in Dallas County, with many people without power for days.

On Thursday, CPS Energy sent crews to Garland, a city in Dallas County. They will be working to restore power in the area.

“It’s part of our job, getting people’s lights on, and we’re doing it for CPS Energy, helping other utility companies out and getting the lights on for them,” said Paul Herrera, a CPS Energy line crew foreman.

The crew comprises equipment operators, mechanic crews, safety teams, fleet personnel and nursing staff.