97º
Join Insider for Free

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

CPS Energy crew heads to Dallas area to assist with power recovery following severe storms

Crew left San Antonio on Thursday morning

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Eddie Latigo, Photojournalist

Tags: CPS Energy, Weather, Texas
CPS Energy crew left San Antonio on Thursday morning. (KSAT)

GARLAND, Texas – After severe storms rolled through the Dallas area this week, a CPS Energy crew is heading to the area to assist residents without power.

Reports indicate over 100,000 thousand outages in Dallas County, with many people without power for days.

Recommended Videos

On Thursday, CPS Energy sent crews to Garland, a city in Dallas County. They will be working to restore power in the area.

“It’s part of our job, getting people’s lights on, and we’re doing it for CPS Energy, helping other utility companies out and getting the lights on for them,” said Paul Herrera, a CPS Energy line crew foreman.

The crew comprises equipment operators, mechanic crews, safety teams, fleet personnel and nursing staff.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

email

email

Recommended Videos