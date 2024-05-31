81º
Gov. Abbott to welcome Texas National Guard soldiers, discuss border security in Eagle Pass

KSAT will livestream news conference in this page when it begins

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

EAGLE PASS, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott will be in Eagle Pass to welcome soldiers at Texas’ Forward Operating Base on Friday.

Abbott will meet with the first 300 Texas National Guard soldiers who are moving into the base.

The governor will also hold a news conference after the tour on base to discuss the state’s border security efforts.

Abbott will be joined by Texas Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Thomas Suelzer and Texas Border Czar Mike Banks.

KSAT will livestream the news conference in the video player after the tour, which begins after 11:15 a.m.

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

