Gov. Abbott to welcome Texas National Guard soldiers, discuss border security in Eagle Pass

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

EAGLE PASS, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott will be in Eagle Pass to welcome soldiers at Texas’ Forward Operating Base on Friday.

Abbott will meet with the first 300 Texas National Guard soldiers who are moving into the base.

Recommended Videos

The governor will also hold a news conference after the tour on base to discuss the state’s border security efforts.

Abbott will be joined by Texas Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Thomas Suelzer and Texas Border Czar Mike Banks.

KSAT will livestream the news conference in the video player after the tour, which begins after 11:15 a.m.