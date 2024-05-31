Woman killed in hit-and-run on Northeast Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 20s was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the city’s Northeast Side late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of Timberlane Drive and Harry Wurzbach Road, not far from Rittiman Road.

According to police, the woman was trying to cross Harry Wurzbach Road with a shopping cart when she was struck by the vehicle. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a witness told officers they saw a white sport utility vehicle stop for a brief moment just before fleeing. The driver of the SUV has not been found.

The name of the woman killed has not yet been released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.