Texas Attorney General investigates reports of car manufacturers selling secretly collected driver data

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is investigating multiple car manufacturing companies after reports that they have secretly collected driver data and sold it to third parties.

Paxton’s office said the reports noted that massive amounts of data were sold to insurance providers.

Recommended Videos

“The technology in modern vehicles enables manufacturers to collect millions of data points about the people driving them,” Paxton said. “Recently, consumers have grown extremely concerned that their driving data is being reported to their insurance company without their knowledge or authorization. These reports of the invasive and unmitigated collection and sale of data without consumer consent are disturbing, and they merit a thorough investigation and appropriate enforcement.”

In March, the New York Times reported that General Motors and other car markers sold driving data to a data broker that then sold the information to insurance companies.

The attorney general can investigate any false, misleading or deceptive acts or practices under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices – Consumer Protection Act.

Paxton’s office said the manufacturers and third parties were instructed to show records relevant to their conduct. They also were instructed to show documents about the disclosures made to customers about data collection practices and the sale of their data.