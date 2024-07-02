92º
Man who shot at SAPD officers sentenced to prison

Celedino Saldaña could face up to life in prison

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Eddie Latigo, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man who shot at San Antonio police officers during an attempted traffic stop in 2022 was sentenced to prison on Tuesday.

Celedino Saldaña could have faced up to life in prison. Instead, a jury recommended 37 years in prison for his conviction on the charge of attempted capital murder and 20 years in prison for the charge of aggravated assault of a police officer. The sentences will be served concurrently.

Saldaña was found guilty by a jury last week.

According to trial testimony, Saldaña was a potential suspect in a separate shooting incident in August 2022, when San Antonio police officers tried to pull him over, but he refused to stop.

After a brief chase, Saldaña was shot by police 20 times as officers fired close to 100 rounds, according to trial testimony. Saldaña was left paralyzed from the waist down.

Before the jury began deliberations, they heard Saldana’s version of what happened during the firefight.

“I did not point ... to hurt them. Just scare them enough to have the chance to run away,” Saldaña testified on the witness stand.

In testimony on Monday, several members of Saldana’s family said he was a changed man and had remorse for his actions.

SAPD Officer Jose Claire who narrowly missed getting shot by Saldana told the jury Monday that he suffered from PTSD after the incident and wished the incident never happened.

