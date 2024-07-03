These City of San Antonio offices will be closed for Independence Day

SAN ANTONIO – Thursday marks the Fourth of July, and some city offices will be closed due to the holiday.

Most municipal offices will be closed, but police, EMS and fire personnel will remain on duty. The city’s outdoor pools will also be open, in case you need a break from the heat.

Recommended Videos

Shared below is the holiday schedule released by the City of San Antonio:

Police and Fire

Police will be on duty

Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty

General Services

3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and from 5 - 11 p.m. for urgent animal concerns and traffic signal malfunctions

Animal Care Officers will be on duty

Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage

Downtown parking visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday (this does not apply to off-street City-operated garages and lots)

Outdoor pools will be open on Thursday, July 4. Visit SanAntonio.gov/ParksandRec for hours of operation and locations.

City parks and trails will be open

Limited Fitness in the Park classes will be held

Waste Collection & Drop Off

Garbage, recycling, and organics will be collected according to regular collection schedules all week.

Bitters Brush site at 1800 Wurzbach Parkway will be closed.

All Bulky Waste drop-off centers and the Household Hazardous Waste drop-off center will be closed (Bitters, Frio City Rd., Rigsby and Culebra)

Facilities & Administrative Offices

Open Municipal Court magistration services and SAPD’s detention center La Villita and Market Square shops Spanish Governors Palace

Closed Central Library and all San Antonio Public Library locations The Darner Headquarters and Park Reservations Office Head Start administrative offices and school district site City of San Antonio Community Centers, the Natatorium (closed for the summer), Fairchild and McFarlin Tennis Centers and the Barrera Community Fitness Center All Metro Health clinics and offices San Antonio Municipal Court The Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center will be closed SAPD’s Administration and Records Section SAFD Administrative Offices Most Senior/Adult Comprehensive Centers Senior Nutrition Sites Willie Velasquez, Claude Black and Frank Garrett community centers Child Care Services administrative offices Homeless Connections Hotline and Veteran Services City of San Antonio Street Outreach City of San Antonio Homeless Encampment Team Carver Community Cultural Center Alamodome Offices and Box Office La Villita and Market Square administrative offices Solid Waste Management administrative offices Development Services Department Economic Development Department Office of Historic Preservation Office of Innovation Planning Department Neighborhood and Housing Services Office of the City Clerk, including Vital Records Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas Centro de Artes Gallery at Market Square Pre-K 4 SA Education Centers and Corporate office



Bexar County offices will also be closed on Thursday due to the holiday.

Read also: