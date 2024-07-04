Texas gas prices are slightly lower for Fourth of July week

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Texans taking an Independence Day vacation should spend slightly less at the gas pump than last year.

According to AAA, the average price of gas in Texas is $3.104 per gallon, compared to $3.147 at the same time last year. However, the price is still up from the $3.081 average from one month ago.

The average price in San Antonio is $3.067, down from $3.081 last year. Prices here, though, are also down from the $3.115 a month ago.

At the Buc-ee’s in New Braunfels, customers were happy to pay $2.91 at the pump, which is well below the state average.

“I figured it was going to go up for the holiday weekend, but this is good. Under $3, I think anything under $3, we’re doing good,” said Sharon Hensley, who was driving from Corpus Christi to Oklahoma.

AAA estimates that travel will be at a record high for the holiday with 5.6 million Texans traveling at least 50 miles between Saturday, June 29, and Sunday, July 7.

Most of them, 4.8 million, are expected to be traveling by car.

“One of the reasons why we’re seeing such a record-breaking number of travelers this Fourth of July is more and more people are working remotely these days, which gives them more flexibility to be able to travel while still doing work,” AAA Texas spokesperson Doug Shupe said. “But also, a lot of people will use the Fourth of July holiday as their longer extended summer vacation.”