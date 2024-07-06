Dog accidentally turns on stove, starts house fire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado – Earlier this week, investigators in Colorado Springs, Colorado were trying to figure out the cause of a house fire.

Thanks to video evidence, they found the culprit: a curious dog.

The family’s home security system caught the moment their dog accidentally turned on the stove late at night.

Moments later, Boxes sitting on top of the stove caught fire.

The homeowners were able to wake up and put out the flames before the fire department arrived.

One resident was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation, but fire officials said no other injuries were reported.