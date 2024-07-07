Fire damages home under construction on Southwest Side

A home that was under construction in the 5900 block of Kim Valley Drive caught fire on Sunday, July 7, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – A home that was under construction on the Southwest Side caught fire overnight.

San Antonio firefighters responded to the home in the 5900 block of Kim Valley Drive, not far from Five Palms Drive and Old Pearsall Road, at around 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

Recommended Videos

According to fire officials, flames were shooting through the roof. Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire.

No one was home at the time, and the cause is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

SAFD said it is unclear if construction led to the fire.

The home sustained moderate damage.