Texas tax-free weekend returns Aug. 9-11 to help you save money on back-to-school items

SAN ANTONIO – The first day of school will be here before you know it, and you’ll likely want to get the most bang for your buck when shopping for back-to-school materials. Those looking to save can take advantage of this year’s tax-free holiday weekend in August.

From Friday, Aug. 9, through midnight on Sunday, Aug. 11, parents can enjoy saving on taxes on purchases of most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks (sold for less than $100), according to the Texas Comptroller’s Office.

Items that qualify for the tax-free weekend can be purchased from a Texas store or an online seller doing business in Texas.

The Texas Comptroller’s Office said most footwear and clothing items sold for less than $100 qualify for the tax exemption during the holiday. The number of qualifying items a person can buy is not limited, according to the office.

Shipping and handling costs are included in the sales price, so if a pair of shoes costs $98 and shipping is $10, you would need to pay taxes since the total cost would be $108. However, if there are multiple items and there is a flat rate delivery charge per package, regardless of the number of items purchased, the total charge can be attributed to any one of the items in the package, according to the Texas Comptroller’s Office.

The exemption only applies to items bought during the tax-free holiday.

The Texas Comptroller’s Office said these items are ineligible:

items sold for $100 or more

clothing subscription boxes

specially designed athletic activity or protective-use clothing or footwear For example, golf cleats and football pads are usually worn only when people play golf or football, so they do not qualify for the exemption. Tennis shoes, jogging suits and swimsuits, however, can be worn for other than athletic activity and qualify for the exemption.

clothing or footwear rentals, alterations (including embroidery) and cleaning services

items used to make or repair clothing, such as fabric, thread, yarn, buttons, snaps, hooks and zippers

jewelry, handbags, purses, briefcases, luggage, umbrellas, wallets, watches and other accessories

computers

software

textbooks

certain baggage items framed backpacks luggage briefcases athletic, duffle or gym bags computer bags purses

unspecified school supplies Only specific school supplies sold for less than $100 qualify for the exemption, and an exemption certificate is not required.



You can find a full list of items eligible for tax exemption by clicking here.