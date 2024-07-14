90º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Man found dead in driveway of East Side home, police say

Several handgun and rifle shell casings were located near the man’s body

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, East Side, Shooting
Police received multiple calls for shots fired around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday near Canton and Saint James Street. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the driveway of an East Side home, according to San Antonio police.

Police received multiple calls for shots fired around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday near Canton and Saint James Street.

Recommended Videos

Upon arrival, a man was found dead in the driveway of a home with gunshot wounds to his back, police said.

Several handgun and rifle shell casings were located near the man’s body, police said.

No witnesses had come forward, and nobody had been detained for questioning, according to SAPD.

SAPD is investigating the discovery as a possible homicide.

KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Recommended Videos