Man found dead in driveway of East Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the driveway of an East Side home, according to San Antonio police.

Police received multiple calls for shots fired around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday near Canton and Saint James Street.

Upon arrival, a man was found dead in the driveway of a home with gunshot wounds to his back, police said.

Several handgun and rifle shell casings were located near the man’s body, police said.

No witnesses had come forward, and nobody had been detained for questioning, according to SAPD.

SAPD is investigating the discovery as a possible homicide.

