Court ruling allows demolition of Sutherland Springs church to proceed before lawsuit is resolved

Karen Johns visits the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Tuesday, July 2, 2024, which is now a memorial to the 26 people who were killed by a gunman in 2017. The 100-year-old building has served as a memorial since the shooting, but now some want to raze the building. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

FLORESVILLE, Texas – A judge on Monday ruled against extending a temporary restraining order against First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, which paves the way for demolition of the building.

A lawsuit that would prevent the demolition is still in place, but since the TRO is no longer in effect, the church can still be knocked down. The church is the site where 26 people were killed in a mass shooting in November 2017.

During the hearing, attorneys for the church said the court should not intervene with church matters.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs argued they wanted a revote that would allow people who were not allowed to vote three years ago to have another chance to express their opinions. The plaintiffs are not happy with the judge’s decision.

KSAT tried to speak with the attorneys of the First Baptist Church, but they declined to comment.

In the past, KSAT has also tried talking with the church’s current pastor, but we have not heard back.

The plaintiffs are trying to figure out what will happen next in the process as they try to move their lawsuit forward.