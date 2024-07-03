Plans to demolish First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs on hold due to temporary restraining order

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas – It has been nearly seven years since the Sutherland Springs shooting that killed 26 people. Today was supposed to be the last day people could visit and pay their respects at the sanctuary turned memorial due to plans to demolish the building.

Now, the 81st Judicial Court has granted a temporary restraining order, putting demolition plans on hold.

“We’re not here to keep the building or destroy the building; we’re simply doing this because we want the survivors to have their opinions,” said Aimee Crowder, a church member

The sanctuary has stood as a memorial for those lost but also as a painful reminder of what happened in November 2017.

A dispute over the vote to tear it down is why this building will stand a while longer.

“Their lawyer is already aware,” Holder said.

“So they’re already aware of the situation?” asked KSAT John Paul Barajas

“Their lawyer already called my lawyer,” said Holder

“Do you know what was said in that discussion?” Barajas said.

“No,” said Holder

“But as far you know, right now, everything is put on pause,” Barajas said.

“It’s supposed to be,” answered Holder

Holder and her daughter, Aimee Crowder, have filed a lawsuit against the church.

In August 2021, the congregation voted 66 to 33 to tear down the sanctuary-turned-building.

“Some of the people here didn’t even know that this church existed before the shooting, and they all got their say, and I don’t think it’s their opinions that necessarily matter; I think it’s the survivor’s and victim’s families,” Crowder said.

Crowder and Holder say many survivors’ and victim’s families are no longer with the church and believe some of their memberships were removed, so they did not have a say in the matter.

Holder says some of those directly impacted by the shooting have reached out to her, but she could not give me an exact number.

“Anybody who has been in contact with me, I have not heard anyone who is against it; there is one person who has been publicly outraged by what I’m doing that is a survivor, and he’s against it because he nearly died here that day and in his words, I was shot to hell, and I understand,” Holder said.

Monday, KSAT obtained an email sent out by the church pastor that says the final days to visit the memorial were Monday and Tuesday because of plans to demolish the building, but a demolition day was not listed.

“I was furious; it’s a holiday weekend, and you’re giving them a three-hour window for each day? That’s not right,” Holder said.

A hearing on the restraining order will be held on July 15. We called and texted both the former and current pastors of First Baptist Church.

The retired pastor didn’t want to comment since he says he is no longer affiliated with the church, and we did not hear back from the current pastor.