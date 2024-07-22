79º
Local News

Woman physically assaulted in theater at Santikos Palladium, SAPD says

Unknown person allegedly pulled victim’s hair backward and hit her multiple times on her head

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, San Antonio
Woman stabbed multiple times while leaving the Palladium movie theater, police say (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are searching for a person who randomly assaulted a woman at Santikos Palladium, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. on July 15 in the 17700 block of Interstate 10 West.  

The victim told police she was inside a theater when she noticed another person alone toward the back of it.

Police said the victim sat in her seat and saw the person move to sit right behind her.

Shortly after, the person pulled the victim’s hair backward and hit her multiple times on her head before running out of an emergency exit, SAPD said.

According to police, security footage inside the theater confirmed the victim’s story.

The victim said she did not know who the attacker was. Theater management stated that the attacker did not buy a movie ticket, so the person could not be identified.

Police said the victim suffered minor injuries.

