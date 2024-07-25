Hemisfair calling on artists for new mural to honor 1968 World’s Fair

The Hemisfair is calling local artists to help collaborate with a new mural that will be featured on the ground level. Deadline to apply is Aug. 7, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – Centro San Antonio’s Everywhere Project and Hemisfair want to collaborate with local artists to create a new mural near the Magik Theatre and Yanaguana Garden.

The team is seeking a “Trompe l’œil-style” mural design on a ground-level site that pays homage to HemisFair 1968, according to a news release from the Hemisfair.

“Trompe l’œil is an artistic term for the highly realistic optical illusion of three-dimensional space and objects on a two-dimensional surface,” the release said. “The goal of this mural is to make viewers feel like they are stepping back through time to the vibrant atmosphere of HemisFair ‘68, experiencing the sights and scenes as if they were truly there.”

You must be 18 years or older and residing in Bexar County to apply. No prior mural or public art experience is necessary, according to the release.

Artists are allowed to apply in teams. The application asks the artists to provide a brief biography, including their artistic journey, education, experiences and a one-page resume.

“Additionally, artists should include a brief statement describing their artistic style, background, and interest in this project,” the release said. “The portfolio should consist of one to three images of previous work that best represent their styles and abilities, with brief descriptions of each piece.”

The application is available online; the deadline is 6 p.m. on Aug. 7.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity for artists to showcase their talent and contribute to a lasting legacy that celebrates the spirit of HemisFair ‘68,” the release said.