SAPD officer shot, suspect dies following gunfire exchange at North Side apartment, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said one of its officers was shot and a male suspect died after both exchanged gunfire early Sunday morning.

SAPD Chief William McManus said officers responded to a domestic violence call at an apartment complex around 3:15 a.m. in the 1300 block of Patricia Drive.

“When officers arrived, they learned that a female victim had been assaulted by her boyfriend,” McManus said Sunday morning. “When officers went into the apartment, he was lying in bed with a rifle by his side.”

After the suspect began shooting at the three SAPD officers, McManus said the officers returned fire before exiting the apartment.

One of the officers was shot multiple times and rushed to the hospital. McManus said the officer’s condition is not known, but the officer is currently undergoing surgery.

An SAPD SWAT Team later entered the apartment and found the suspect with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

McManus said it is not known if one of the officers’ original gunfire hit the suspect or if the suspect took his own life.

The female victim was not seriously injured, SAPD said.

McManus said that all three officers have less than three years of experience with the department.