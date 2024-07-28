87º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Sean Elliott’s Apple Watch detects irregular heartbeat, his wife says

Cardiologists shocked Elliott’s heart back into rhythm with a procedure known as ‘cardioversion’

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Sean Elliott, Spurs
San Antonio Spurs lead television analyst Sean Elliott in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Former San Antonio Spur Sean Elliott is breathing a sigh of relief after his Apple Watch detected an irregular heartbeat, according to an Instagram post by his wife.

Elliott’s wife, Claudia Brittingham, said he was not experiencing any symptoms, but his Apple Watch warned him of Atrial Fibrillation.

Recommended Videos

Atrial Fibrillation is when the heart beats too slowly, too fast, or irregularly, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The condition could have potentially led to a stroke.

Cardiologists with Methodist Healthcare San Antonio conducted multiple tests on Elliott and shocked his heart back into rhythm with a procedure known as “cardioversion.”

“Grateful for the gift of health, an Apple Watch, and the very best healthcare system!” Brittingham said in the Instagram post.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Recommended Videos