Sean Elliott’s Apple Watch detects irregular heartbeat, his wife says

San Antonio Spurs lead television analyst Sean Elliott in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Former San Antonio Spur Sean Elliott is breathing a sigh of relief after his Apple Watch detected an irregular heartbeat, according to an Instagram post by his wife.

Elliott’s wife, Claudia Brittingham, said he was not experiencing any symptoms, but his Apple Watch warned him of Atrial Fibrillation.

Recommended Videos

Atrial Fibrillation is when the heart beats too slowly, too fast, or irregularly, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The condition could have potentially led to a stroke.

Cardiologists with Methodist Healthcare San Antonio conducted multiple tests on Elliott and shocked his heart back into rhythm with a procedure known as “cardioversion.”

“Grateful for the gift of health, an Apple Watch, and the very best healthcare system!” Brittingham said in the Instagram post.