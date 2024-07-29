Boerne Army veteran to compete in his first paralympics in Paris

BOERNE, Texas – A U.S. Army veteran who lives in Boerne is heading to his first Paralympics games this summer in Paris.

Boerne resident Jason Tabansky is a retired staff sergeant after serving in the U.S. Army for more than 15 years.

Tabansky is now competing in paralympic archery. It requires much in the way of concentration, technique and commitment.

“It’s been a lot of sacrifice and a lot of really long days,” Tabansky said.

Tabansky spends countless hours practicing at the Leading Edge Archery in Boerne.

“A typical training day is I’ll meet up with my coach here at the shop around nine or 9:30 a.m. and we’ll shoot outside, I don’t know, for anywhere from four to six hours. It’s mainly about arrow count and quality right now. So we’re shooting anywhere from 150 to 250 arrows and getting really good, quality shots in,” Tabansky said.

The sport has played a significant role in Tabansky’s life, by providing him with a competitive and therapeutic outlet.

“I started shooting for the U.S. team and it’s progressed through, to international competitions. I’ve gone to two world championships now. I’ve won the Pan American Championships twice. I got a silver medal at the Pan American Games last year,” Tabansky said.

The Brownsville native is now getting ready to compete in a prestigious international event this summer, this time the Paralympics in Paris. He’s been able to travel all over the world.

KSAT’s Tiffany Huertas met Tabansky back in 2017, when he had recently begun his journey of learning the sport.

“The first time I met you, I was just starting into para archery. Just starting to get the adaptations, trying to figure stuff out. Kind of like a kid with a big dream,” Tabansky said. “That journey took me through two tours in Afghanistan, one in Iraq and then I got to visit amazing places like South Korea. I lived in Germany for five years and then eventually went through an accident that brought me back home,” Tabansky said.

Tabansky’s life changed forever in September of 2015.

“I was a CH-47 helicopter crew member. Just covering it, coming down the aircraft. And it was kind of slippery that day. It was just drizzling, so I had a slip fall. No big deal. Woke up the next couple of days with some pain that kept on progressing until eventually I woke up in a hotel room as my body was shutting down. And it turned out that the impact from the fall had aggravated something in my neck and an infection was growing there as well and it just paralyzed me out of the blue,” Tabansky said.

While he lost his ability to walk, Tabansky said he never lost his desire to live life to the fullest.

“My wife has been there since day one. She’s always been there as a helper. She was a coach for a while. And then, now, she travels with me to a lot of events,” Tabansky said.

“My coach and good friend, Scott Hamlin, has been there from day one. I mean, I remember rolling into his shop with a bow that was all sorts of out of whack and he looked at it and was like, man, if we’re going to get you to compete at the level you want, we’re going to have to start from scratch. And, you know, that was seven years ago and here we are now,” he said.

Tabansky’s wife and coach are both deeply moved by his journey and achievements.

“There are no words to describe how proud I am of Jason. He’s wanted this for a really long time, and it’s just really neat to see him represent his country in a different way. And I’m. I’m just extremely proud,” Courtney Brassard, Jason’s wife said.

“I’m really excited for him. I’ve been on this journey with him for eight years as his coach and mentor and, I know the work that the kids put in, and it’s extremely difficult to do what he has done in a very short period of time. So I’m excited,” Scott Hamlin, Tabansky’s coach added.

Tabansky is proud to represent his country.

“It means a lot. Honestly, every time I put the shirt on, I look down and I see the name of the country that I served for so, so many years. And I think of all the sacrifices that my brothers and sisters have made. And for those that didn’t get a chance to come home. I want to be able to live my best life for them and represent their name the best way I possibly can,” Tabansky said.

The Paralympic Games opening ceremony takes place on August 28, which is Jason’s birthday. He will compete in the qualifying event on August 29, on his wife’s birthday.