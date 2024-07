SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld has re-launched the registration period for preschool-age kids to gain free admission through the end of the year.

Preschool Cards give unlimited access all season long for registered kids ages 3-5, including events like the Halloween Spooktacular and SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration.

Cardholders can upgrade and get unlimited access to the Aquatica water park for $37.

The offer for free preschool cards ends July 31 and allows access to the park through Jan. 4, 2025.