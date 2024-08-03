90º
San Antonio woman arrested after making threats against Donald Trump, police say

Authorities say Christina Montoya, 41, is also facing two other charges

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd after speaking at a campaign rally, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

WASHINGTON – The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., said a San Antonio woman is in custody after she allegedly made threats against former President Donald Trump.

Authorities said the woman, identified as 41-year-old Christina Montoya, was arrested on Friday.

Initially, the Metropolitan Police Department said Montoya was arrested after making “threats against a former president.”

A Metropolitan police report obtained by KSAT on Friday confirmed Trump as a “victim” in this case.

Officers said Montoya was also charged with carrying a pistol without a license and possessing an unregistered firearm.

Last month, Trump was wounded in the ear by an assassin’s bullet during a July 13 campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Despite a delayed response, the U.S. Secret Service killed the assassin.

One spectator was killed in the shootout. Two others were also hurt.

Less than a week after the shooting, Trump officially accepted the Republican nomination for President of the United States.

