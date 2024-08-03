San Antonio woman arrested after making threats against Donald Trump, police say

WASHINGTON – The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., said a San Antonio woman is in custody after she allegedly made threats against former President Donald Trump.
Authorities said the woman, identified as 41-year-old Christina Montoya, was arrested on Friday.
Recommended Videos
Initially, the Metropolitan Police Department said Montoya was arrested after making “threats against a former president.”
A Metropolitan police report obtained by KSAT on Friday confirmed Trump as a “victim” in this case.
Officers said Montoya was also charged with carrying a pistol without a license and possessing an unregistered firearm.
Last month, Trump was wounded in the ear by an assassin’s bullet during a July 13 campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Despite a delayed response, the U.S. Secret Service killed the assassin.
One spectator was killed in the shootout. Two others were also hurt.
Less than a week after the shooting, Trump officially accepted the Republican nomination for President of the United States.