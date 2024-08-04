100º
Volunteers spend Sunday morning cleaning up Woodlawn Lake Park

ASEZ WAO and River Aid San Antonio partner for cleanup

Devan Karp, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

It’s important to prioritize clean parks and bodies of water because they can affect more than one area. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – There are many different ways to spend a Sunday morning, and more than 70 volunteers in San Antonio spent theirs cleaning up Woodlawn Lake Park.

ASEZ WAO, a volunteer organization within the World Mission Society Church of God, teamed up with local nonprofit River Aid San Antonio to try and pick up 3,000 pounds of trash.

Volunteers teamed up in groups of two, holding trash bags and trash grabbers. “Four eyes are better than two,” volunteer Alexis Guiton said. “So, as we spot something, we grab it with our picker, and then we put it in.”

“We believe that through cleaning up the community, we can make it a safer environment and more pleasant environment for everyone together,” said another volunteer, Madison Schmidt.

Charles Blank, executive director of River Aid San Antonio, says it’s important to prioritize clean parks and bodies of water because they can affect more than one area.

“This feeds into Alazan Creek. This affects downstream communities, not just Woodlawn Lake,” he said. “Not only is this one of our flagship parks, but this is one of the only natural areas that we have where our Egyptian geese and other native animals can enjoy.”

To learn more about how you can volunteer with either organization, click here.

Devan Karp is a GMSA reporter. Originally from Houston, Devan fell in love with local journalism after Hurricane Harvey inundated his community and reporters from around the state came to help. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Communication from Trinity University. Devan's thrilled to be back in San Antonio covering the people, culture and news.

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

