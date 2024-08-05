Back to school means books, homework and hot weather for San Antonio-area students

Back to school for students in the San Antonio area means paper, pens, homework, and hot weather.

Pediatricians are encouraging parents to be creative when reminding their children to drink plenty of water throughout the school day.

”I think encouraging our kids to drink water in a fun way. One example would be choosing maybe some fun cups that actually are colorful or straws that are colorful. That will kind of entice them to want to drink water,” said Dr. Sabrina Perkins, a pediatric emergency medicine physician at Christus Children’s Hospital.

Perkins said drinks with electrolytes are good, but water is the best choice for hydration. She recommends purchasing a refillable water bottle.

“I think that’s actually a hot, trendy item right now is water bottles. And then they’re decorated with all kinds of stickers can be another fun way. But I think that them taking that to school allows them to not only start with a set amount of fluids each day and then they can hopefully refill,” she said.

Perkins said not taking precautions for the heat could lead to heat exhaustion, which could result in headaches, nausea, or, in some extreme cases, heat stroke.

“I think we have to also teach our children that when we are feeling, overheated, get some fluids. If they’re feeling headaches and dizziness, yes take a step out, sit down, squat down, maybe just get in the shade,” Perkins said.

More Back To School Stories: