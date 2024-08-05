84º
La Vernia ISD goes back to school starting Monday

District says this year is all about building on last year’s changes, while adding a few new ones

Devan Karp, Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

LA VERNIA, Texas – Students in the La Vernia Independent School District are back for another year of school. Doors have opened for La Vernia Primary School as students get ready for another year of four-day school weeks.

The school year will look like this:

  • 800 kids enrolled
  • 12 classes for every grade
  • Four-day school week

Classes will have gardens, chickens and there is a new outdoor classroom.

Principal Shelley Keck says the four-day weeks have improved teacher work-life balance and has led to schools assigning less homework.

Families within the district say the four-day week is better for giving kids a break and taking vacations.

La Vernia ISD goes back to school starting today (KSAT)

