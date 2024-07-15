Get ready for a new school year at these back-to-school giveaways across Bexar County, surrounding areas

SAN ANTONIO – School districts are releasing school supply lists, so it’s that time of year to plan for the new 2024-2025 academic school year.
To help families transition to the new school year, several community organizations and districts will be hosting back-to-school giveaways, and some are offering free health screenings and vaccinations.
Here is the list of organizations and school districts participating in the giveaways.
- Aid The Silent: A free Back-To-School Night event for deaf kids will give out backpacks and school supplies from 5-8 p.m. on Aug. 7 at 8126 Broadway. You must register to attend by July 31.
- Boerne ISD: Boerne ISD students can attend the Back-To-School Resource Rally from 9 a.m.- noon on July 27 at the Boerne ISD Central Office, Room C135, located at 236 Lohmann Street. The district will offer vision screenings, enrollment/registration assistance, immunizations, free/reduced school meals, weekend meal help and free school supplies.
- Cibolo Valley Baptist Church: The church will host a Back-To-School Bash from 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 14 and distribute school supplies to kindergarten through fifth-grade students. The bash will also include family-friendly activities such as a bounce house, water slide, games, backdrop, face painting and more. The church is located at 5500 FM 1103.
- Empower House: The Back-To-School Fair will be from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Aug. 3 at Lockwood Park at 801 N Olive Street. The fair will include free school supplies, vaccines, raffles, resources fair and more.
- Grace Pavilion Community Outreach: The 6th annual Health Fair & Back-To-School free event will be open to the community from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. on July 20 at the Westside Education and Training Center at 610 SW 41st Street. The event will have 2,500 backpacks to give out, school supplies, food and snacks, haircuts, car seats, mom-care kits, diapers and women’s hygiene products. The fair will also include opportunities for mammograms, vaccinations, BMI and blood sugar check-ups, eye screenings, kidney function tests and more.
- Harlandale ISD: Hosted by the Sosa Family Engagement Center, the event will have a Back-To-School Bash from 9- 11 a.m. on Aug. 3 at the Harlandale Memorial Stadium at 1198 94th Street. The event will include immunizations and school supplies.
- Judson ISD: The district will hold its Judson ISD Block Party for Judson ISD students from 7- 9 p.m. on July 25 at the D.W. Rutledge Stadium at 900 S Seguin Road. The event will offer free school supplies, on-site food trucks, family-friendly activities and back-to-school resources.
- Last Chance Ministries: Last Chance Ministries will hold its free Back-To-School event from noon-4 p.m. on Aug. 10 at 303 Dartmouth Street. You can register here.
- Monte Viejo Community: A Back-To-School Bash will be from noon- 3 p.m. on Aug. 3 at Monte Viejo Park at 4011 Emory Oak Drive. The student must be present to receive the supplies while supplies last.
- New Braunfels - Food Bank: The back-to-school event will be from 10 a.m.- noon on Aug. 17 at the New Braunfels Food Bank at 1620 S Seguin Avenue. The food bank will offer a variety of supplies, and there will be activities as well. Spaces are limited. To register, click here.
- The Shops at Plaza Pica Pica: On July 30, the Back 2 School event will offer free school supply kits for kindergarten through 12th grade. The plaza will begin handing out wristbands at 8:30 a.m., and supplies will be given out at 10 a.m. until supplies last. The child must be present. The plaza is located at 910 SE Military Drive. For more information, call 210-927-7422.
- San Antonio College: Hosted by A Fresh Foundation, the organization will host a free Back-To-School Bash from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. on July 27 at the Student Loftin Center. There will be school supplies giveaways, haircuts and more. The college is located at 1819 N Main Avenue. To reserve your spot, click here.
- San Antonio Food Bank: With the help of United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County HOPES program, the Back-To-School Bash will be from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. on July 20 at the SAFB located at 5200 Historic Old Highway 90. A child must be present while distributing free backpacks and books while supplies last. You must register to attend by July 18 and will be given a bracelet the day of. Registration does not guarantee you will receive a backpack; it is on a first-come, first-serve basis.
- San Antonio Park and Recreation- Miller’s Pond Community Center: The center will hold a free Back-to-school event from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. on Aug. 10 at 6175 Pearsall Road. The event is open to the community and includes school supply giveaways, haircuts, free shoes and outdoor activities.
- San Antonio Park and Recreation - Monterrey Park Pool: The Back-To-School Splash Bash will allow students the opportunity to win school supplies, enjoy creating arts and crafts, and play water games. The event will be from 1- 3 p.m. on Aug. 3 at 5919 W Commerce Street. Appropriate swim clothing is required. Children under the age of 10 will need to be with an adult.
- Southeast Baptist Church: The Back-To-School Bash will be from 9- 11 a.m. on July 20 at 2414 S W. W. White Road. While supplies last, there will be games to win school supplies. Students must be present at the event.
- Trader’s Village: The Back 2 School Bash will be from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Aug. 3 at 9333 Southwest Loop 410. The event is for students in grades kindergarten through sixth grades while supplies last. There will be games, music, prizes and free immunizations from the City of San Antonio Metropolitan Health District. Admission is free, parking is $6.
- United for Christ Fellowship: The School Supply Drive will have until supplies last, free haircuts, backpacks, school supplies and snacks from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Aug. 3 at 658 Moursund Boulevard.
This list will be updated as more places announce events.