Get ready for a new school year at these back-to-school giveaways across Bexar County, surrounding areas

SAN ANTONIO – School districts are releasing school supply lists, so it’s that time of year to plan for the new 2024-2025 academic school year.

To help families transition to the new school year, several community organizations and districts will be hosting back-to-school giveaways, and some are offering free health screenings and vaccinations.

Here is the list of organizations and school districts participating in the giveaways.

This list will be updated as more places announce events.