Countdown begins: Back-to-school start dates for area schools

SAN ANTONIO – With the end of summer break approaching, it’s time to start planning for a smooth transition back to school.

KSAT has compiled all the Bexar County and surrounding school districts on back-to-school start dates.

The start dates span across two weeks with La Vernia ISD having the earliest start date on Aug. 5 and Comal and New Braunfels ISD starting the latest on Aug. 20.

Here are the start dates for the 2024-2025 school year: