Countdown begins: Back-to-school start dates for area schools

SAN ANTONIO – With the end of summer break approaching, it’s time to start planning for a smooth transition back to school.
KSAT has compiled all the Bexar County and surrounding school districts on back-to-school start dates.
Recommended Videos
The start dates span across two weeks with La Vernia ISD having the earliest start date on Aug. 5 and Comal and New Braunfels ISD starting the latest on Aug. 20.
Here are the start dates for the 2024-2025 school year:
- Alamo Heights ISD: August 12
- Boerne ISD: August 12
- Comal ISD: August 20
- East Central ISD: August 7
- Edgewood ISD: August 13
- Floresville ISD: August 14
- Fort Sam Houston ISD: August 14
- Great Hearts: August 13
- Harlandale ISD: August 12
- IDEA Public Schools: August 13
- Jourdanton ISD: August 12
- Judson ISD: August 14
- La Vernia ISD: August 5
- Lackland ISD: August 12
- Lytle ISD: August 13
- Medina Valley ISD: August 13
- New Braunfels ISD: August 20
- North East ISD: August 12 (Castle Hills Elementary will have classes beginning July 17.)
- Northside ISD: August 19
- Pleasanton ISD: August 12
- Poteet ISD: August 19
- Randolph Field ISD: August 14
- San Antonio ISD: August 13
- Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD: August 15
- School of Science and Technology: August 7
- Somerset ISD: August 19
- South San Antonio ISD: August 12
- Southside ISD: August 12
- Southwest ISD: August 19
- Uvalde CISD: August 12