Woman in wheelchair hospitalized after being stabbed on Southwest Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 60s in a wheelchair was hospitalized after being stabbed Friday afternoon on the Southwest Side, a San Antonio police sergeant told KSAT.
The incident happened around 4:38 p.m. at the intersection of Southwest Military Drive and Somerset Road.
Recommended Videos
Upon arrival, authorities found a woman in a wheelchair with a stab wound.
SAPD said a man in his 60s, also in a wheelchair, was on the scene and admitted to allegedly stabbing her.
Authorities said the victim and the man had a previous relationship.
The woman was taken to the hospital for further treatment.
At this time, it’s unclear what led up to the stabbing.
Police said the man faces at least a family violence charge.
Read also: