Woman in wheelchair hospitalized after being stabbed on Southwest Side, SAPD says

(Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A woman in a wheelchair was hospitalized after being stabbed by a man in a wheelchair on the Southwest Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 60s in a wheelchair was hospitalized after being stabbed Friday afternoon on the Southwest Side, a San Antonio police sergeant told KSAT.

The incident happened around 4:38 p.m. at the intersection of Southwest Military Drive and Somerset Road.

Recommended Videos

Upon arrival, authorities found a woman in a wheelchair with a stab wound.

SAPD said a man in his 60s, also in a wheelchair, was on the scene and admitted to allegedly stabbing her.

Authorities said the victim and the man had a previous relationship.

The woman was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

At this time, it’s unclear what led up to the stabbing.

Police said the man faces at least a family violence charge.

Read also: