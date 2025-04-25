Skip to main content
Woman in wheelchair hospitalized after being stabbed on Southwest Side, SAPD says

Police said the woman was stabbed by a man with whom she had a previous relationship

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

Tags: Bexar County, South Side, San Antonio, SAPD, Stabbing
A woman in a wheelchair was hospitalized after being stabbed by a man in a wheelchair on the Southwest Side. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 60s in a wheelchair was hospitalized after being stabbed Friday afternoon on the Southwest Side, a San Antonio police sergeant told KSAT.

The incident happened around 4:38 p.m. at the intersection of Southwest Military Drive and Somerset Road.

Upon arrival, authorities found a woman in a wheelchair with a stab wound.

SAPD said a man in his 60s, also in a wheelchair, was on the scene and admitted to allegedly stabbing her.

Authorities said the victim and the man had a previous relationship.

The woman was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

At this time, it’s unclear what led up to the stabbing.

Police said the man faces at least a family violence charge.

Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.

Ricardo Moreno Jr. is a photojournalist at KSAT. Ricardo, a San Antonio native, isn't just a journalist, he's also a screenwriter and filmmaker, bringing a unique perspective to the news.

