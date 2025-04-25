Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
82º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Man dropped off at South Side hospital with apparent gunshot wound dies, SAPD says

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Ramiro Ramirez, 44

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Tags: SAPD, Shooting, South Side, Crime
The age of the male shot remains unknown. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot and dropped off at a South Side hospital has died of his injuries, San Antonio police said on Friday morning.

Officers said it remains unclear how, when and where the original shooting happened before the victim was rushed on Thursday to the Baptist Neighborhood Hospital location along the Interstate 35 access road near Zarzamora Street.

Recommended Videos

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Ramiro Ramirez, 44.

Authorities were dispatched to the hospital just before 3 p.m. Thursday but were unable to speak to the person who dropped Ramirez off.

An SAPD officer on scene Thursday told KSAT that Ramirez was shot in the head. A Friday morning follow-up report from police did not specify where on his body Ramirez was shot.

Officers said any suspect(s) in connection with the deadly shooting are unknown at this time.

SAPD said its murder investigation is ongoing.

More recent crime coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Spencer Heath headshot

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Adam Barraza headshot

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS