Man dropped off at South Side hospital with apparent gunshot wound dies, SAPD says

The age of the male shot remains unknown.

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot and dropped off at a South Side hospital has died of his injuries, San Antonio police said on Friday morning.

Officers said it remains unclear how, when and where the original shooting happened before the victim was rushed on Thursday to the Baptist Neighborhood Hospital location along the Interstate 35 access road near Zarzamora Street.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Ramiro Ramirez, 44.

Authorities were dispatched to the hospital just before 3 p.m. Thursday but were unable to speak to the person who dropped Ramirez off.

An SAPD officer on scene Thursday told KSAT that Ramirez was shot in the head. A Friday morning follow-up report from police did not specify where on his body Ramirez was shot.

Officers said any suspect(s) in connection with the deadly shooting are unknown at this time.

SAPD said its murder investigation is ongoing.

