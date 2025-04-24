Male dropped off at South Side hospital with gunshot wound to head, SAPD says

The age of the male shot remains unknown.

SAN ANTONIO – A male was dropped off at a South Side hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, according to San Antonio police.

Police said the male was dropped off Thursday afternoon at Baptist Neighborhood Hospital – Zarzamora, near Interstate 35.

He will be transported to another hospital for further treatment, according to police.

An officer told KSAT that he was unsure where the shooting happened.

The male was taken to the hospital by a man who then left the location with a woman, SAPD said.

The age of the shooting victim remains unknown.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you once more information becomes available.