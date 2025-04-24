Skip to main content
Clear icon
83º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Male dropped off at South Side hospital with gunshot wound to head, SAPD says

Police unsure where the shooting happened

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: SAPD, Shooting, South Side
The age of the male shot remains unknown. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A male was dropped off at a South Side hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, according to San Antonio police.

Police said the male was dropped off Thursday afternoon at Baptist Neighborhood Hospital – Zarzamora, near Interstate 35.

Recommended Videos

He will be transported to another hospital for further treatment, according to police.

An officer told KSAT that he was unsure where the shooting happened.

The male was taken to the hospital by a man who then left the location with a woman, SAPD said.

The age of the shooting victim remains unknown.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you once more information becomes available.

Read also

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Spencer Heath headshot

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Adam Barraza headshot

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS