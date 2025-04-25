‘This can’t be happening’: From a San Antonio hospital, woman attacked by 3 dogs tells her story

SAN ANTONIO – A 64-year-old woman who was brutally attacked by three dogs is sharing her story from a San Antonio hospital bed.

The attack happened at approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday on Prescott Drive in a far west Bexar County neighborhood.

As KSAT walked into the hospital room, the victim’s family said, “We are so lucky she’s alive.”

The woman did not want to identify herself, but she wanted KSAT to know what happened, hoping there would be changes that could save others’ lives.

“This can’t be happening,” the woman said. “I survived this one. What if the third person along doesn’t?”

Every day, the victim said she walks in her “always calm” neighborhood.

“The three dogs — they just came from behind, and I started screaming and yelling,“ the woman said. ”Then, when that one got my arm, he knocked me down and cornered me. And the two dogs — they had my legs."

She said she had never seen those three dogs, which she described as pit bulls, before.

“I tried to poke his eyes, and he wouldn’t stop,” the woman said through tears. “And I was just saying, ‘Oh God, Oh my God.”

Finally, the victim said other neighbors began pulling up to the scene.

One woman tried to ram the dogs with her truck. Another threw a mug at them.

“They were honking to get the dogs off of me, but they wouldn’t,” the woman said.

She said a man then hit the dogs with a stick, which forced them to let go of the woman. That’s when she said a neighbor pulled her into the car and rushed her to the hospital.

“She helped me so much,” the victim said. “She called the hospital to let them know. She called my husband. She called up the police, and she took me all the way there. She made sure that I was taken care of. And she keeps checking in.”

The victim’s left arm is now wrapped in bandages, so the deep gashes she described weren’t visible.

She said she couldn’t believe how deep they were.

The woman learned that her wrist suffered hairline fractures where the dog wouldn’t let go of her. She believes the watch she was wearing saved her hand.

She also has gashes and puncture wounds in both of her legs as well as her shoulder.

Doctors have performed skin grafts and plan to do another one on Saturday.

When asked if she was angry, the victim said no.

“I’m just scared. Last night I broke down, and I was just crying,” the woman said. “I try to be the strong one.”

The woman said she “couldn’t believe it” when she heard one of the dogs had already bitten someone else two months earlier.

What brought the woman some emotional relief was when KSAT told her the three dogs that attacked her were surrendered and will soon be euthanized. Animal Care Services confirmed those details to KSAT.

She said she’s glad the dogs won’t be able to hurt someone else, but would like to see more legislation aimed at preventing dog attacks.

“You’ve got to have laws,” the woman said. “It’s not fair for the next person to get killed, for the families to suffer.”

While at the hospital, her husband showed KSAT paperwork that ACS had given them and asked them to fill out, a City of San Antonio Animal Care Services bite investigation affidavit.

“We got (sic) to start somewhere,” the victim said.

ACS cited the owner of the three dogs with 10 criminal citations in connection with Wednesday’s attack.

However, that is not the victim’s priority right now. Her priority is recovery.

“You know how women are. We’re strong,” she said. “We’re No. 1, so we’ve got to keep on going!”

