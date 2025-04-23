3 dogs attack woman walking in far West Side neighborhood, SAPD says

A woman was hospitalized after she was attacked by three dogs while walking in a neighborhood on the far West Side. The incident occurred Wednesday in the 10000 block of Prescott Drive, not far from Marbach Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized after she was attacked by three dogs while walking in a far West Side neighborhood, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred Wednesday in the 10000 block of Prescott Drive, not far from Marbach Road.

In an email to KSAT, SAPD said officers responded to reports of a female injured by three dogs. The woman drove herself to an area hospital before their arrival.

Officers contacted the woman at the hospital, and her injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening, according to police.

Police had detained the dogs, and a San Antonio Animal Care Services vehicle was at the scene. It is unclear if the dogs were contained or loose before the attack.

An Animal Care Services spokesperson could only confirm there was a female victim. They said more information would come as their investigation progressed.