Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
79º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

3 dogs attack woman walking in far West Side neighborhood, SAPD says

Police: Woman drove herself to hospital; her injuries were non-life-threatening

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio, Dog Attack, West Side, Animal Care Services, SAPD
A woman was hospitalized after she was attacked by three dogs while walking in a neighborhood on the far West Side. The incident occurred Wednesday in the 10000 block of Prescott Drive, not far from Marbach Road. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized after she was attacked by three dogs while walking in a far West Side neighborhood, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred Wednesday in the 10000 block of Prescott Drive, not far from Marbach Road.

Recommended Videos

In an email to KSAT, SAPD said officers responded to reports of a female injured by three dogs. The woman drove herself to an area hospital before their arrival.

Officers contacted the woman at the hospital, and her injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening, according to police.

Police had detained the dogs, and a San Antonio Animal Care Services vehicle was at the scene. It is unclear if the dogs were contained or loose before the attack.

An Animal Care Services spokesperson could only confirm there was a female victim. They said more information would come as their investigation progressed.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Mason Hickok headshot

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

email

Alex Gamez headshot

Alex Gamez is a photojournalist at KSAT.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS