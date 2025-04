Dog bites man in the 400 block of Moursund Boulevard.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to a hospital after a dog bite on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

The dog bite happened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the 400 block of Moursund Boulevard near West Mally Boulevard.

Police said the man was bitten on the lower part of his leg. He was hospitalized for precautionary reasons.

Additional information was not readily available. KSAT contacted Animal Care Services and SAPD for further details.

This is a developing story.

