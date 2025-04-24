Skip to main content
Local News

Woman saved from dog attack after neighbor fires gunshots, Converse police say

Officers say the neighbor used non-lethal bullets

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

CONVERSE, Texas – A neighbor fired gunshots to prevent multiple dogs from further attacking a woman on Wednesday night, according to the Converse Police Department.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Liberty Sound near Anderson Bluff.

Police said the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the attack.

The neighbor, a man in his 50s, fired several gunshots with non-lethal bullets at the dogs, Converse police said in a statement.

Authorities said the neighbor successfully stopped the attack, and the dogs are expected to survive their injuries.

The dog owner was cited for animal at large, according to police. Converse Animal Care is investigating this incident further.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story when more information becomes available.

KSAT DEALS