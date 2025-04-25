‘It feels more secure’: Partygoers react to Fiesta security changes at Fiesta de los Reyes

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta de Los Reyes, the largest free celebration of Fiesta, officially kicked off with new security measures in place. Most attendees said they feel safer because of them.

Metal detectors, an increased police presence and security checkpoints are now part of the experience at Market Square, where thousands are expected to gather throughout the multi-day event.

“I’m glad they are scanning us and all of that extra protection for us,” said Letty Hernandez, a Fiesta attendee.

This year’s layout also includes an expanded area at nearby Milam Park, which is also gated off.

While many attendees welcomed the changes, some vendors raised concerns about the impact of the new setup on business and safety.

Hugo Flores, who owns a shop near one of the entrances, said the redesign created a potential safety hazard.

“This is just a trap right here. It’s a dead end. If something happens, we have no way out,” Flores said. “In case something happens — God forbid — people should be able to exit.”

Flores said he voiced his concerns to event organizers and is hopeful they will be addressed as the event continues.

Despite those concerns, attendees said the improved layout and added precautions are a positive change.

“I love it. I love the way that things are spread out,” said Sam Saldiva, another festival attendee. “It is a great look. It feels more spacious. More secure.”

Fiesta de Los Reyes is expected to draw large crowds through the weekend with live music, food vendors and cultural celebrations — all under a watchful eye.

