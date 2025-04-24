From an arrest to a courtroom: Understanding the costs of a DWI during Fiesta celebrations

SAN ANTONIO – As Fiesta festivities fill the streets of San Antonio with food, music and celebrations, officials are urging partygoers to think twice before getting behind the wheel after drinking.

While driving while intoxicated (DWI) arrests during last year’s Fiesta dropped to 139 — the lowest figure in four years — the push for awareness remains critical in 2025.

Despite the decline in arrests, an arrest on driving while intoxicated suspicion can quickly turn into a legal and financial nightmare.

“If you’re arrested by SAPD, which is common in DWI cases, they’ll take you to the city magistrate first,” defense attorney Robert Maurer said. “You’ll be magistrated, but they won’t set a bond there. Then, you’re taken to the county magistrate, and that’s where the bond is set.”

From that point, you could wait hours or days to bond out. However, once you are released, the process has only begun.

Maurer said the process can be lengthy and expensive.

“Hiring an attorney, posting bond — it all adds up,” Maurer said. “Depending on your alcohol level, you may be required to wear an alcohol monitoring device and report to pretrial services.”

The costs can balloon into the thousands of dollars.

Charges and penalties can vary based on a person’s prior offenses.

A first-time DWI will usually be classified as a Class B misdemeanor. A second offense escalates to a Class A misdemeanor. A third offense becomes a felony.

Causing an accident while intoxicated results in an automatic felony, regardless of prior history.

Convictions can lead to license suspension, fines and jail time.

“I tell my clients — as much as I love taking their money — they’re better off calling an Uber or a cab,” Maurer said. “It saves a lot of money ... and a lot of hassle.”

As Fiesta officially kicks off, organizers and local law enforcement are continuing to promote ride-sharing programs and public transit options to keep roads safe during the celebration.

Read also: