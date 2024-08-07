San Antonio police chief says deadly shooting at North Side Airbnb rental was gang-related

SAN ANTONIO – A week after a shooting in a North Side neighborhood, people who live there are getting answers.

San Antonio Councilman Manny Pelaez held a community meeting for the Woods of Shavano community. Residents packed the neighborhood clubhouse with one goal: to ensure that a shooting like the one on July 31 never happens again.

“I was shocked, and yeah of course I’m concerned,” said Terry O’Donnell, who is a board member of the community association

Jordan Benjamin Burelson was shot and killed while attending a party at a short-term rental home on the 4600 of Hawthorn Woods.

“That place was rented to people with gang affiliations, and the person who was shot that night, they went after him; it wasn’t just an accidental shooting,” said Police Chief McManus

The police chief assured neighbors that their community is safe, yet no arrests have been made in the investigation.

San Antonio Development Services says the homeowner who was renting the property shouldn’t have been because their short-term rental permit expired in April.

“We issued a citation, again I know that’s not a lot, but it’s a thousand dollars, and that’s the max I can go,” said Amin Thomaz with the Development Services Department

Thomaz explained that the city would pursue further action through the short-term rental ordinance.

“Shut down that place for one year due to the criminal activity I’m working with the city’s attorney’s office already,” said Thomaz.

Councilman Pelaez urged those in attendance to be persistent in calling 311 and their SAFFE officers, so there is a record of any bad behavior.

“We take our neighbors very seriously and their rights to quiet and enjoyment of their neighborhoods we will not allow or continue to allow these Airbnbs to be used like party houses,” said Pelaez.