San Antonio Spurs’ fanbase ranked among most polite in the NBA, study shows

(Darren Abate, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 draft pick, greets fans before an NBA basketball press conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate, File)

SAN ANTONIO – A new study found that the San Antonio Spurs’ fanbase doesn’t use swear words as much as other teams in the league.

The research, performed by JeffBet, was done on Reddit. JeffBet looked at the 200 most popular posts and those posts’ comments on every NBA team’s subreddit.

Recommended Videos

JeffBet then looked for how often each fanbase used 35 different swear words.

The top 5 fanbases that swear the least are:

Utah Jazz Charlotte Hornets San Antonio Spurs Memphis Grizzlies Washington Wizards

The top 5 fanbases that swear the most are:

Philadelphia 76ers New York Knicks Milwaukee Bucks Los Angeles Lakers Miami Heat

Spurs fans had around 59 swears per 1,000 Reddit contributions, which is 35% lower than the average NBA team.

76ers fans had around 115 swears per 1,000 Reddit Contributions, which is 31% higher than the average NBA team.

According to a news release, the Reddit contributions were found by adding the total amount of swears used and dividing it by the number of posts and comments.