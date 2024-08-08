101º
Local News

SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek information into Family Dollar fatal parking lot shooting

Shooting occurred just before 11 p.m. in 5800 block of Culebra Road in late May

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, Crime Stoppers, San Antonio, Crime
San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are seeking information into the murder of Joshua Solis, 23. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. in the 5800 block of Culebra Rd. in late May. (Crime Stoppers)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help for information on a murder on the West Side.

The shooting occurred just before 11 p.m. in the 5800 block of Culebra Road in late May.

According to their online posting, a man — identified by Crime Stoppers as Joshua Solis, 23 — was sitting in his pickup truck in a Family Dollar parking lot.

Two men approached his vehicle, possibly attempting to rob him, Crime Stoppers said. Solis then drove away, but the men fired toward his vehicle multiple times.

KSAT previously reported that Solis was shot twice in the back and later passed away at the hospital. A woman was said to be with Solis; however, the Crime Stoppers posting does not mention her presence.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637) or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

