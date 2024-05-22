Man in critical condition after being shot twice in Family Dollar parking lot, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot twice in the parking lot of a dollar store on the city’s West Side late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. outside a Family Dollar in the 5800 block of Culebra Road, not far from Callaghan Road and Gilbert Gaza Park.

According to police, a man and a woman were trying to meet someone in the parking lot of the closed store when two people they did not know approached them. That’s when, police say, the man became worried and tried to drive off.

Police said the two men started shooting at their truck, striking the victim in the back twice. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where at last check, he was listed in critical condition.

SAPD said the shooters got away and have not been found. No description was provided.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.