SAPD releases image of suspected vehicle involved in fatal shooting of Jasper ISD coach

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers have released an image of a suspected vehicle involved in the shooting of a Jasper ISD coach who was killed while sitting outside at a patio bar just east of downtown in late July.

Ayden Rose Burt, 28, a cheer sponsor and coach who taught English at Jasper High School and Jasper Jr. High, was in San Antonio for the Texas High School Coaches Association Coaching School and Conference. She was attending an event sponsored by the Hispanic TXHSFB Coaches Association at Smoke Skybar when she was fatally shot around 12:18 a.m.

Ayden Burt (Jasper ISD)

The elevated patio bar is located in the 500 block of East Crockett Street, not far from East Houston Street and Interstate 37.

Police said Burt was sitting with her back to the highway when she was hit by a bullet fired from the vicinity of Interstate 37. SAPD said the image released Thursday is believed to be the suspect vehicle involved.

“I’m deeply saddened that an individual attending our venue for an event fell victim to a random and senseless act of violence words cannot explain the sorrow I feel for this loss,” Adrian Martinez, owner of Smoke Skybar, said on Facebook at the time.

Jasper ISD Superintendent John Seybold also released a following statement following the shooting:

“It is with a heavy heart that we have learned of the passing of one of our staff members, Ayden Burt. We ask for prayers of comfort for her family, and her extended family, the students and staff of Jasper ISD. Counselors will be available from 5:00-7:00 this evening, July 23rd, at the Jasper Junior High Gymnasium for our students, staff, and community members to help process this loss. Ongoing support will be available to students and staff. Ayden has been teaching in Jasper ISD since 2019, teaching English at both Jasper High School and Jasper Jr. High also serving as a cheer sponsor and coach. We ask that everyone respect the privacy of the family and staff at this time.”

The San Antonio Police Department said it needs more information to identify and locate the people responsible.

Anyone with any knowledge of the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-7867.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.