Crime Stoppers searching for person who shot, killed 24-year-old at North Side short-term rental

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers and San Antonio police are seeking information into the fatal shooting of a man outside a party at an unregistered short-term rental home on the North Side last week.

Jordan Benjamin Burleson, 24, was fatally shot just before 3 a.m. on July 31 in the 4600 block of Hawthorn Woods, not far from Loop 1604 and Lockhill Selma Road.

Police said at least 20 people were at the party at a short-term rental home when multiple shots were fired. Burleson was shot and killed in a driveway across the street.

A woman who was at the party told KSAT that Burleson was in the Navy and had just left the house to get food when he was killed.

A Crime Stoppers report states someone in the passenger’s seat of a silver Dodge Charger shot Burleson with a rifle. The suspect vehicle fled and the shooter has not been identified.

A week after the shooting, SAPD Chief William McManus assured the community that their neighborhood is safe. He believes the situation is gang-related.

“That place was rented to people with gang affiliations, and the person who was shot that night, they went after him; it wasn’t just an accidental shooting,” McManus said.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for anyone with information that could lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

