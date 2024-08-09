How to plant fall tomatoes now and get them through August heat

Even though it’s triple digits, we have the fall season on our minds because it’s time to plant tomatoes for the fall.

Since our first average frost is Nov. 30, our growing season is short. Now is the time to buy tomato transplants rather than start them from seed.

Rainbow Gardens already has the fall tomato transplants in stock. Get them while they last.

Since it’s still 100 degrees outside on some days, don’t put the plants in the ground just yet. Instead, put them in a bigger container, like a gallon-size pot. This will let the root system grow and give you more control over sun exposure and heat for your tomatoes.

Keep your plant in the bigger container until it cools off a bit, either at the beginning or mid-September.

You should water the plant almost daily while in the pot. Touch the soil in the pot. If it’s dry, it’s time to water.

Keep your potted tomatoes in the morning sun, then physically move them to a shady spot during the afternoon heat. You will start seeing more flowers or even baby sprouts around September, which means it’s time to get your tomatoes into the ground.

Remember to place it in a spot that gets 6-8 hours of sun and water almost daily until established or until the heat cools off.

You should have a large harvest around Thanksgiving. Remember that tomatoes can get crazy big, so plant in a space that provides a place for them to take over or use a nice, big vertical growing cage.