Boy airlifted to hospital after he was struck by van in Guadalupe County, DPS says

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – A boy was rushed to the hospital after he was struck by a van Friday afternoon.

A Department of Public Safety official told KSAT that the boy was hit while riding his bike by a Ford van around 4 p.m. along FM 1044 northbound in Guadalupe County.

The boy, who was riding his bike northbound in a southbound lane, suffered serious injuries following the collision, the DPS official said. The extent of the victim’s injuries is not yet known.

According to DPS’ initial investigation of the collision, the driver of the van did not appear to have any signs of intoxication or impairment.

The victim, who has not been identified, was airlifted to a hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.