Medical examiner identifies man shot, killed during alleged road rage incident on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was fatally shot several times during an alleged road rage incident last week.

San Antonio police found Jose Ignacio Rayas Jr., 36, with multiple gunshot wounds in the 800 block of East Hildebrand Avenue, near the San Antonio Zoo, on Aug. 8.

Rayas was surrounded by shell casings near a busted rear car window, according to officers.

Police said two men, one of whom was identified as Rayas, were involved in a road rage incident. At some point, the men pulled over on the northbound access road near U.S. Highway 281.

Officers said Rayas got out of his vehicle and began smashing multiple windows of the other man’s car with a hammer.

The window smashing prompted the other driver, a 25-year-old, to get out of his vehicle and fire a weapon at Rayas multiple times, police said.

Rayas was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said the 25-year-old man who shot Rayas remained at the scene and is cooperating with SAPD’s ongoing investigation.

It is unknown if the 25-year-old will face any charges at this time.

