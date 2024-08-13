Special education teachers answer the call for help amid educator shortage

SAN ANTONIO – Edgewood ISD is one of many districts in the area and statewide working to recruit special education teachers.

Elizabeth Bowlin is back in the classroom after spending some time away. She said she heard there was a need for special education teachers and knew she had to answer the call.

“I’ve always had a heart for special education, so I’m back,” she said.

Bowlin is one of the newest teachers at Burleson School of Innovation and Education at Edgewood Independent School District. She said teaching special education is also personal, as she has a son with special needs.

“Being in the education field for so long, you know where the needs are,” she said. “And I always want to be the type of person that always wants to contribute and give the best of myself to my students, into the community.”

Edgewood ISD has been making a plea to help fill positions, but those in the special education field have been most difficult. Statewide, there’s a shortage, according to Jennifer Bernal-Tamaren, Special Education director for the district.

“It is a significant challenge that’s been impacting Edgewood but also other districts across Texas. When you talk about special education, you talk about students who have been identified with a disability. There’s 13 handicap conditions in Texas,” she said.

At Edgewood ISD, teacher pay starts at roughly $59,000, with a stipend of $3,000 for special education certified teachers.

Burleson School of Innovation is a campus for 18- to 22-year-old students who need help with vocational training, independent living skills and socialization skills. It’s open to anyone across the area, regardless of their district.

Bowlin hopes other special education teachers also join in to fill the gap in educators.

“We got to take that leap of faith and be able to embrace the challenge and work together as a team for our community,” she said.