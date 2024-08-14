Crime Stoppers searching for suspects who shot, killed 14-year-old boy in North Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers needs the public’s help to identify a suspect who shot and killed a 14-year-old boy on July 3 on the city’s North Side.

Augie Ryan Rangel, 14, was found fatally shot around 4 a.m. in the 1600 block of Santa Anna Street, which is not far from Interstate 10 and Fresno Street.

Police said four juveniles were seen walking around Buckeye Avenue when a four-door sedan pulled up and gunshots were heard. Neighbors found Augie’s body lying at the intersection of Santa Ana and Buckeye.

According to police, Augie was shot three times and pronounced dead at the scene. Another juvenile was also shot and found later at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, SAPD said.

If you have any information about the case, you’re asked to call San Antonio Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 or text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

There is a $5,000 reward for information that leads to felony arrests in this case.